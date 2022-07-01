Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,025 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 283,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

