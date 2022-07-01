Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.