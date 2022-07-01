Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,466,000. Prudent Investors Network increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 1,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 832,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 832,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

