Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,318 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145,257 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

BRMK stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

