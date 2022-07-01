Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Trading Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Powered Brands by 54.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.