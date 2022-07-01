Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 557,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,454. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

