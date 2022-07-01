Polker (PKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Polker (PKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Polker has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $170,006.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.