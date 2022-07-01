Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $6.78

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $6.78 or 0.00035066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and approximately $639.76 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

