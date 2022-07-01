Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 29,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,892,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

