Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYGet Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 29,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,892,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

