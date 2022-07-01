Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAMPF remained flat at $$15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

