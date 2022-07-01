Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PCFT opened at GBX 133.73 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £443.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.97. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 132 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.