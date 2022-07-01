PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Up 5.5%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.03. 21,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,255,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

