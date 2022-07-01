Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
