Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

