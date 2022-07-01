PluraCoin (PLURA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One PluraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PluraCoin has a market cap of $112,506.39 and $2,578.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PluraCoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00585611 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1,443.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin Profile

PluraCoin (CRYPTO:PLURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. PluraCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,110,458 coins. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org . The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PluraCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PluraCoin

