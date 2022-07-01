Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating) was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)
Further Reading
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.