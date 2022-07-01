Piper Sandler Trims TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price to $16.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of TPVG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

