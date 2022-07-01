Piper Sandler Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 33,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 1,148,223 shares worth $2,172,745.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

