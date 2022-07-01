Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 55,241 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,378,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,453. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

