Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 55,241 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,378,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,453. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
