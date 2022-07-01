Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 554 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

NYSE:COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

