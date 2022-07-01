Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average is $479.83. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

