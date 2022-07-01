Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $89.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.