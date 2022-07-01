Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.04. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.