Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,483 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $337.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average of $390.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

