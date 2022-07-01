Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 63,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

