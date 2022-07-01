Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.