Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 55,110 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

