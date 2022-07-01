Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Ping Identity comprises about 0.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 259,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,564 shares of company stock worth $3,655,867 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

