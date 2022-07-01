Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 162,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,503. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3886 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.