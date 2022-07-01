Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$2.30 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE PNE traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,406. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,803,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,286,000. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,185.04. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 187,900 shares of company stock worth $300,857 and have sold 593,000 shares worth $1,111,640.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

