Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $82,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.