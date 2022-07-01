PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 271,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,188. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

