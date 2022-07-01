PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,530. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

