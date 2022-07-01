Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0074

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $643,174.45 and approximately $9,349.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,613,556 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

