Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $22.10

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $23.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.44.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

