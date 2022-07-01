Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 215.4% in June

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of PHAR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.