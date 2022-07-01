Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.04. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

