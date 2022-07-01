Phantasma One Day Volume Reaches $347,804.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $347,804.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.40 or 0.99840158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00039724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00024706 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

