PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 122,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,820. PetroTal has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
