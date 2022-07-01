Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.21

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.21 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.55). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 1,756,173 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £584.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.17.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.