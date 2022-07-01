Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

