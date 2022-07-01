Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
