Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

