Pepemon Pepeballs Price Tops $16.78 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $16.78 or 0.00087386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $234,924.68 and approximately $72.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

