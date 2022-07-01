PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PMT. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of PMT opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

