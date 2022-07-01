Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

