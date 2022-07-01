Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.04. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 7,175 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

