Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 142,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

