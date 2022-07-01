Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 2.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 1,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.