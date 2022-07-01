Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 4.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 32,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,907,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 37,119 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $629,167.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,853.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,983 shares of company stock worth $8,496,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 335.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 325,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

