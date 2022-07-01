Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

