Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 3,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

